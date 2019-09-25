Darsana Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in New York Times Co (NYT) as Shares Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Trimmed Its Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 1.20M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 66.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 6,354 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 152 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stevens Management LP invested in 192,219 shares or 0.28% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,763 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 230,086 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 252,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 1,941 shares in its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 257,472 shares. Legal & General Public Limited has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 356,597 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.03% or 34,427 shares in its portfolio.