Darsana Capital Partners LP Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Has Cut by $68.26 Million; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $51.60 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.98M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $237.35. About 1.05 million shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18 million, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 529,113 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Llp holds 1.27M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 1,632 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 4,017 are held by Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Llc. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 127,812 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 3,960 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Kepos Cap LP has 0.26% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Nordea Inv invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Citigroup invested in 0% or 4,844 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 4,533 shares. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Ltd owns 14,081 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,295 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87M for 12.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

