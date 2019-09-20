Darsana Capital Partners LP Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Boosted as Stock Declined; Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by $533,988

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $255.42. About 448,821 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 55,221 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two more Boeing KC-46 tankers arrive at McConnell Air Force Base – Wichita Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WSU researcher: A MAX return could add price-cutting dynamic to holiday travel – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing stock slides on potential delays to 737 MAX return – Wichita Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing CEO says 737 production plans safe for now – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Aviation to employ around two-dozen interns at new WSU office – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fin Architects reported 0% stake. Quantum Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2,766 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 2,828 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 53,566 are held by Stifel Corporation. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 15,555 shares. Cibc Asset owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,992 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 5.38 million were accumulated by Aqr Management Llc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 210,514 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.12% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 4.83M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.08% or 55,877 shares. 74,901 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. 60,395 were reported by Vestor Cap Limited Liability Co. Drexel Morgan And has invested 0.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aperio Gru Ltd holds 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 213,468 shares. 750 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc. Lincoln Capital Lc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,301 shares. 1,488 are owned by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Patten Group Inc reported 6,987 shares. The Texas-based Scott And Selber has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Frontier Investment Mngmt Communication holds 1,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 1.23M shares. Pnc Group owns 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 309,423 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 560,011 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,000 shares.