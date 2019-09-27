Darsana Capital Partners LP Raised Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position by $60.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Incline Global Management Continues to Hold Stake in Arista Networks (ANET)

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25 million, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 453,173 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $242.78. About 408,624 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 209,343 shares. First American Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 18,685 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr owns 12,335 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.41% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.64M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ifrah Fincl accumulated 5,628 shares or 0.17% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 211,551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 2,828 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 6,203 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc accumulated 3,800 shares. D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.24% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 138,572 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,000 shares.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 220,130 shares to 18,933 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,198 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).