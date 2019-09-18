Darsana Capital Partners LP Position in New York Times Co (NYT) Trimmed by $77.12 Million; Argent Trust Company Has Cut Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $431,940

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 1.82M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company analyzed 4,695 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 21,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 26,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (PFF) by 8,502 shares to 17,471 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (Mkt) (SPY) by 6,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq" published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.