Darsana Capital Partners LP Position in New York Times Co (NYT) Has Cut by $77.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Monetary Management Group Lowered by $331,200 Its Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 578,748 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 39,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $226.65. About 1.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 67.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Liability owns 69,403 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brave Asset reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 992,406 shares. Royal London Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 462,449 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 34,427 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 15,000 shares. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 49,002 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 36,300 shares. 18,118 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 555 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Philip Morris and Altria Are in Talks to Merge – The New York Times” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 1,905 shares to 18,260 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Future of Lowe’s is Looking Brighter. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Takes a Breather After Downgrade – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 17, 2019.