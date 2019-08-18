Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $23.25 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 32,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 167,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 200,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 8.38 million shares traded or 90.31% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 109.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.