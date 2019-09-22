Darsana Capital Partners LP Lifted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding by $60.75 Million; Stock Price Declined; Vermilion Energy (VET) Share Value Declined While Scotia Capital Has Upped Holding by $1.55 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25 million, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 1.35 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 73,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.14M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 1.08 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 30,316 shares to 26,331 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 34,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,476 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 0.19% or 297,395 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 396,986 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 1 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 372,315 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.44M shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 21,724 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,114 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 440,000 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 54 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 3,106 shares.

