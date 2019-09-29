Darsana Capital Partners LP Holds Holding in Gray Television (GTN); Hyman Charles D Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $998,452

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 647,116 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,245 shares to 98,494 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buckingham Remains Tactically Bullish on Boeing (BA) – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 803,292 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.19% or 2,703 shares. 2.31 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duff And Phelps Inv Management Communications has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirador Prtnrs Lp reported 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Investment Management Inc invested in 183 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De owns 14,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.91 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Company holds 0.64% or 65,497 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company reported 1,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru owns 9,827 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,087 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 52,200 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.21% stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was made by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.