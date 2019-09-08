Darsana Capital Partners LP Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) Has Trimmed by $89.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Usca Ria Has Upped Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Share Price Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 790,693 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 44,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 83,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.17% or 27,560 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Int Sarl accumulated 32,499 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Levin Strategies LP reported 2.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 115,084 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Peoples Svcs Corporation has 100 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 12,804 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 2,512 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gam Ag holds 20,585 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Inc owns 13,018 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.52% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 45,250 shares to 47,253 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,659 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 107 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,300 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 101,962 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 10,000 shares stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Us Financial Bank De invested in 1,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Agricole S A reported 1,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 227,747 shares. 67,801 are held by Stevens Cap Management L P. 8,000 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Montana-based Da Davidson & Commerce has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “DealBook Briefing: Trump Admitted to Exploring Tax Cuts. Hereâ€™s Why. – The New York Times” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.