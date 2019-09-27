Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Gray Television (GTN) Stake by $16.00 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Destination Wealth Management Decreased Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51M, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 548,532 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,367 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – CSRwire.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,152 shares to 83,030 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.06 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.