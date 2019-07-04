Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold equity positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 930,826 shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 1.68M shares with $261.00M value, down from 1.83M last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 852,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $199 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 21,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.01% or 2,585 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc owns 427,529 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Amer Century reported 800,137 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Ltd Llc has 0.47% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.57% stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,949 shares. White Elm Cap Limited Co reported 110,215 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 11,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management stated it has 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,051 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company owns 7.70 million shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $224.25 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 46,507 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has declined 6.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500.