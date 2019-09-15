Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Increased Gray Television (GTN) Stake; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 3,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,740 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69 million, down from 98,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR also bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Tuesday, August 13. 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.