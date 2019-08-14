Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding by $68.26 Million as Share Value Declined; As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Valuation Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 94,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 257,865 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 352,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 13,875 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 10,420 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 38.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

