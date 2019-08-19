Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding as Share Value Declined; Care Com (CRCM) Holder Pdt Partners Has Upped Position by $397,100 as Market Value Declined

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 983,378 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 79,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 58,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 223,135 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,739 shares to 105,700 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 110.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.