Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $89.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Js Capital Management Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $364,000

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.33. About 8.31 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 250,930 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.47 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold 14,700 shares worth $460,736.