Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $89.09 Million; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lifted Holding by $4.80 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 20.15 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.