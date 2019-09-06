Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $23.25 Million; Share Price Declined; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Trimmed Stake by $35.61 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 666,931 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.88 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd holds 178,937 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 15,365 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). King Luther Mngmt Corp accumulated 180,096 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Natl Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1,995 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 245,800 were accumulated by Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability. Barometer invested in 0.12% or 7,600 shares. Nordea Investment Ab reported 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Srb holds 203,375 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 25,198 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 67,123 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,673 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 137 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “The explosion of â€˜alternativeâ€™ data gives regular investors access to tools previously employed only by hedge funds – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EEI,DPW,POLA,ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.