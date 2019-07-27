Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) as Stock Value Rose; Southport Management Cut Air Lease (AL) Position by $343.49 Million; Stock Price Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 600,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 11,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 22,450 shares. Natl Pension Service invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 10,997 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability holds 332 shares. Moody National Bank Division has 195 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 56,141 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,566 shares. Amer Century Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 184,747 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Aviva Public Limited has 82,928 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 710 shares. Creative Planning owns 11,852 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 72,536 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02M for 7.80 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,734 were reported by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. James Inv Research Inc reported 21,492 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 564 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 826,807 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 79,361 shares. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 17,000 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company owns 1.44M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.21 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Selz Capital Ltd Liability holds 7.84% or 1.19M shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability owns 739,861 shares.