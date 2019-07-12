Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position as Market Value Declined; As Credit Suisse Group (CS) Market Value Declined, Masters Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 3.95M shares traded or 56.75% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 13/04/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$23 FROM C$21; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: WEALTH MGMT IS ‘BIG IDEA’ AFTER RESTRUCTURE; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS PLANNING PROCESS FOR POST-BREXIT TIMES IS WELL UNDERWAY, JOBS CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE TRANSFERRED FROM THE UK TO OTHER LOCATIONS- FUW; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S – GIVEN STRICT REGULATION, STRONG POSITION OF SWISS HOUSEHOLDS AND RECENT SLOW-DOWN IN HOUSE PRICE GROWTH, SWISS BANKS BETTER OFF THAN PEERS IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, AND SWEDEN TO WITHSTAND

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 1.16M shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 500,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $27.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

