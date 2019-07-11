Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) as Stock Value Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Has Decreased Stake by $921,690

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.1. About 659,980 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 12.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assocs Inc holds 49,295 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc holds 34,043 shares. Korea Invest owns 442,547 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 160 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 2.77M shares. 5,389 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Com reported 788,435 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Glaxis Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6.08% or 13,125 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 34,316 shares. Paloma Ptnrs invested in 168,975 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 141,429 shares. Calamos Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jennison Assoc Llc holds 3,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $73.06 million for 131.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

