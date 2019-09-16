Darsana Capital Partners LP Boosted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position By $60.75 Million; CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (CNVVF) Shorts Up By 15.67%

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp acquired 750,000 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 6.75 million shares with $549.25M value, up from 6.00M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 576,082 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR)

CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:CNVVF) had an increase of 15.67% in short interest. CNVVF’s SI was 561,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.67% from 485,100 shares previously. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Convatec Group Plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a portfolio of wound dressings that include antimicrobial and foam dressings to manage chronic wounds associated with ageing.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 14.39% above currents $85.38 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of SPR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

