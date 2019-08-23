Darren Hart, Executive Vice President of Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Just Invested in Shares; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has $38 highest and $300 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 858.17% above currents $1.315 stock price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Gabelli downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Wedbush. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. See Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) latest ratings:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $139.75 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Lexicon? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Now Walking A Fine Line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.315. About 477,401 shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON: PATIENTS ALSO HAD REDUCED U5-HIAA LEVELS; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXRX); 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 46C; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS XERMELO PHASE 3 TELESTAR DATA; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

It was announced in a public report that’s submitted to the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission that Darren Hart, who works for Fossil Group Inc, and currently holds the position of Executive Vice President made an insider transaction on 23/08/2019. He made a purchase of 20,000 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company based on a market stock price of $10.0 U.S Dollars for each one share. As disclosed in the public report available here, the full amount of the transaction was $200,600 U.S Dollars. And, It’s sure Darren’s purchase isn’t going to stay ignored as he today is holding 136,694 shares – ( 0.26% of Fossil Group Inc’s Market Cap ).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $48,500 activity. Frey Martin also bought $48,500 worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Fossil Group, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 47,238 shares. Legal & General Public Limited holds 0% or 124,699 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 48,472 shares. 114,707 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Alliancebernstein L P owns 137,440 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 45,604 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 81,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 51,367 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 27,979 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 6.68 million shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 30,988 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 0.01% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 9,568 shares.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $544.74 million. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 581,707 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close. guessing they got leaked?; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Net Sales in Down 12% to Down 5%; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019