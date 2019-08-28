Darling Intl Com (DAR) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Davis Selected Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $252.82 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Intl Inc Com (DAR) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 18,095 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 39,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 231,672 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 355.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.22 million, up from 798,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. It closed at $100.46 lastly. It is down 4.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.04% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 64,878 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Moreover, Bragg Advisors Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 14,511 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 383,148 shares. 2,886 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc). Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 76,727 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Etrade Cap Management Lc has 35,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 121,027 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 580,252 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 15.30M shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 3.31M shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has 443,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 12,950 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 30,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 39,254 shares to 981,304 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,960 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

