Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Both Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 0.94 N/A 0.11 186.51 US Ecology Inc. 60 2.23 N/A 2.18 29.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Darling Ingredients Inc. and US Ecology Inc. US Ecology Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Darling Ingredients Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than US Ecology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Darling Ingredients Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. US Ecology Inc.’s 0.45 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, US Ecology Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. US Ecology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Darling Ingredients Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and US Ecology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, US Ecology Inc.’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential upside is 8.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of US Ecology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of US Ecology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67% US Ecology Inc. 3.9% 8.03% 7.66% 0.13% -3.74% 1.03%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc. was more bullish than US Ecology Inc.

Summary

US Ecology Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.