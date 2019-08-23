Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Comparing side by side

Since Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 0.91 N/A 0.11 186.51 Clean Harbors Inc. 69 1.19 N/A 1.40 55.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Darling Ingredients Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. Clean Harbors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Darling Ingredients Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Darling Ingredients Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Clean Harbors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Darling Ingredients Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Clean Harbors Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clean Harbors Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Clean Harbors Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Darling Ingredients Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Darling Ingredients Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Clean Harbors Inc. is $77.67, which is potential 8.43% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Darling Ingredients Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Clean Harbors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67% Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clean Harbors Inc.

Summary

Clean Harbors Inc. beats Darling Ingredients Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.