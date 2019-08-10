Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) and Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Contrasting side by side

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 1.02 N/A 0.11 186.51 Aqua Metals Inc. 2 24.50 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Darling Ingredients Inc. and Aqua Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Darling Ingredients Inc. and Aqua Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.6% -57.5%

Volatility and Risk

Darling Ingredients Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. From a competition point of view, Aqua Metals Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Darling Ingredients Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Aqua Metals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Aqua Metals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Darling Ingredients Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Aqua Metals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 29.1%. 1.2% are Darling Ingredients Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67% Aqua Metals Inc. 1.6% 18.63% -20.75% -15.11% -35.47% 4.95%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc. was more bullish than Aqua Metals Inc.

Summary

Darling Ingredients Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aqua Metals Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.