Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Value Declined While Overbrook Management Has Upped Position; Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lifted Its Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.55. About 186,384 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 64,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 56,044 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Llc has 0.21% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 397,627 were accumulated by Sarasin And Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Tcw Grp holds 2.58% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc accumulated 0.05% or 3,233 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Llc holds 368,638 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. 374,873 were accumulated by Scout. D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 4,610 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 28,513 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 7,687 shares. Glynn Mngmt Llc accumulated 9.1% or 199,667 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 2.44 million shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 2,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Mercantile has 4,955 shares. Barometer Capital Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,725 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.