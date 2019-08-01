Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake Raised by Valueact Holdings Lp; Gap (GPS) Shares Declined While Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $8.02 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 425,409 shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 36,431 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Gap’s (NYSE:GPS) Share Price Down A Worrying 57%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Gap’s Awful Q1 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.71 million shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,617 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.27M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 194,046 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 11,300 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 265 shares. Prudential Plc owns 8,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 2.06M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3.49 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 161 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 80,675 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 53,447 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 24 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 2,056 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 50,001 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.29 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 10,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd holds 5,250 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 383,148 shares. 12,971 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Trust LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 141,310 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 106,203 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.03% or 4.22M shares. 791,257 are owned by Private Management. Asset Management One Limited holds 64,977 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.03% or 163,781 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 244,159 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 15,277 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 59,402 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 125,671 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 56,512 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Its Private Offering Of $500 Million Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2027 And Expiration And Results Of Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Forges Ahead – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Darling Ingredients Opens Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Fremont, NE – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch in January – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.