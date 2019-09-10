Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake Has Boosted by Valueact Holdings Lp; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Maintained by Flossbach Von Storch Ag

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. It closed at $19.2 lastly. It is up 2.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 67,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 283,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, up from 216,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 11.11M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero, Darling evaluating Texas’ first renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Diamond Green Diesel Evaluating New Plant in Port Arthur, Texas to Expand Production up to 1.1 Billion Gallons Annually – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 133,076 shares to 254,004 shares, valued at $61.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 116,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

