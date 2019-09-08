Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped Holding; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Its Nordson (NDSN) Stake as Valuation Declined

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 912,518 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 69,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 125,853 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, down from 195,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 162,107 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 86,338 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,971 shares. American Gru holds 0.01% or 123,951 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 155,831 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 42,568 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 21,654 shares. Pnc Finance Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,191 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 580,252 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 26,645 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 163,781 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% or 76,600 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70M shares to 13.22M shares, valued at $653.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 23,282 shares. American Group invested in 0.05% or 103,332 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 3,520 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 4,110 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,558 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,719 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 108,014 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 52 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 27,435 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 2,290 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 17,112 shares.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $102.54M for 19.02 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.