Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Value Rose While Capital International LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 64,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.44 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 545,252 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 52,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 30,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Twst.com published: “Geoffrey Cook Likes to Add Video to the Online Dating Mix: Will Investors Respond? – The Wall Street Transcript” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Forges Ahead – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Sei Investments holds 72,969 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 201,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 179,945 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 23,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings reported 0.08% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Lc invested in 229,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 363,376 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. American Gru Incorporated holds 123,206 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 2.79M shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Llc has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0% stake. 223,524 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 355,926 shares in its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12,078 shares to 159,685 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 678,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q1 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,700 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel. Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 5,395 shares. Karpas Strategies accumulated 7,250 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 2,330 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Montag & Caldwell Llc reported 3.27% stake. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 0.82% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 310,287 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 17,475 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 31,795 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 3.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 20,898 are owned by Hikari Tsushin. City holds 806 shares. Covington Advisors holds 69,553 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).