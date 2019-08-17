Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.01 Million; As Merck & Company (MRK) Market Value Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (MRK) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 28,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 132,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 667,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.78 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 657,602 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 4,967 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 125,671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Gmt Capital Corporation stated it has 424,409 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 52,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 468,101 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 254,007 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 1.13M shares. Overbrook Management has invested 12.48% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 42,568 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 17.47M shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Management Lc holds 19,947 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 173,357 shares. Dillon Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,130 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.37 million shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth holds 0.16% or 32,699 shares in its portfolio. 11,193 were reported by North Star Asset Mngmt Inc. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 11,738 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pennsylvania reported 60,331 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 0.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 43,421 shares. Hm, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,670 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru owns 203,535 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Co has 29,430 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust has 67,503 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio.

