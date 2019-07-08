Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Position by $11.14 Million; Route One Investment Company LP Continues to Hold Stake in Fastenal Company (FAST)

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.12 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41 million, up from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1060.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 530,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 580,252 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 148,838 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Communications has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 282 shares. 73,063 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Wms Ltd Co owns 4,707 shares. Yhb Advsr has 35,488 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv Corp stated it has 0.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 72,769 shares. Tci Wealth has 200 shares. 9,118 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 165,533 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.07% or 313,553 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 285,341 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,077 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hengehold Cap Management Lc has 4,180 shares. American Bancshares holds 0.28% or 13,680 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. 39,583 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J. 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.