Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Holding by $582,426 as Market Valuation Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 30,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.71 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 1.00M shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 37,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 103,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.20M, down from 141,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95 million for 25.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 692,492 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 25,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl accumulated 229,530 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 387,149 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 107,482 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 201,666 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Howe Rusling holds 0.05% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 15,622 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2.01 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny stated it has 52,207 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 131,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 2.96M shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 54,993 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares to 21,790 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20,612 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $85.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 12,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).