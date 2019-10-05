Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Eulav Asset Management Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) Increased by $2.61 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 82.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 164,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 35,348 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, down from 200,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 603,959 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50 million, up from 53,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $309.95. About 304,609 shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38,410 shares to 521,611 shares, valued at $84.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $33.11 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018, also Twst.com with their article: “Geoffrey Cook Likes to Add Video to the Online Dating Mix: Will Investors Respond? – The Wall Street Transcript” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero, Darling plan $1.1B upgrade of renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 13.26 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 509,517 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mai Capital Mgmt owns 12,356 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 363,376 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 76,600 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Phocas Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 72,969 are held by Sei Investments. Us Savings Bank De invested in 24,450 shares. Gp One Trading Lp owns 2,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 314 shares stake.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8,700 shares to 632,500 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).