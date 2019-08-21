Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Boosted Holding; Wedbush Securities Lowered Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake by $378,955; Share Price Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 40,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 105,224 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 64,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 631,117 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 37,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 1.72M shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U S (AGG) by 3,454 shares to 23,495 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.04% stake. National Registered Advisor holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 13,284 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 619,756 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 547,619 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 3.87M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 34,426 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.52 million shares. Prudential Fin owns 831,217 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 423,440 shares. Invesco Limited holds 913,472 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 116,030 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 46,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,091 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Services Grp Inc stated it has 23,952 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabra Health Care -1.6% as BMO turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sabra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Significantly Improves Leverage and Other Credit Metrics; Reaffirms 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Enters Into an Agreement to Sell Senior Care Centers Portfolio; Comments on Senior Care Centers Bankruptcy Filing – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,238 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 106,203 shares or 0% of the stock. 42,568 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 146,182 shares. Interest Group invested in 0.01% or 123,951 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6,933 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 49,210 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital has invested 1.29% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 909 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 23,056 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 41,513 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 183,739 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.06% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 300,000 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 16,800 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs Inc.