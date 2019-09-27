Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Citigroup Decreased Its Stake; Johnston Asset Management Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Decreased by $686,070

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 78.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 67,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 18,977 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 86,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 419,050 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,220 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26 million, down from 30,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $392.92. About 862,295 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.76M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.53 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.