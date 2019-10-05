Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position Maintained by Valueact Holdings Lp; Karp Capital Management Holding In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Upped

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 585,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.36 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 603,959 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Healthcare Company Provides Shelter From a Volatile Market – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 3.6% or 122,046 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Moore And Communication holds 26,295 shares. Moreover, Bbr has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,211 shares. Manchester Limited Com holds 0.46% or 25,502 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,475 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 2.36M shares. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ifrah Svcs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,470 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Incorporated reported 172,997 shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome accumulated 3.68% or 1.70M shares. Somerset Tru Co owns 33,372 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,425 shares. 18,163 were reported by Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 224,250 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 18,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 515,568 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 101,415 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 252,896 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.08% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Aqr Capital Management holds 93,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc owns 679,995 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 168,274 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 42,568 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 255,561 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.50 million shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 3.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Opens New Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Turlock, CA – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients Delivers a Mix – The Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valero to expand diesel plant in Louisiana – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: November 06, 2018.