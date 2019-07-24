Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position Increased by Valueact Holdings Lp; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lifted Its Position by $6.05 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 447,012 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 605,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.12 million, up from 14.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.08M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 5,392 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Bb&T invested in 0.09% or 223,267 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,692 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 1,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability Corp owns 23,907 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 129,678 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc. Deutsche Bank Ag has 1.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Trellus Management Ltd Llc reported 76,727 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 10,048 shares. Teton Advisors has 78,200 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Forges Ahead – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Opens New Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Turlock, CA – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “G.research’s 5th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “3 Main Indexes Gain on Friday – GuruFocus.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infosys Earnings: INFY Stock Slumps on Q4 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Could Fintech Lift Infosys Stock to $20? – Investorplace.com” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 25,959 shares to 157,995 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 55,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,923 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).