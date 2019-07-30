Darling Ingredients (DAR) Market Value Declined While Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped by $20.21 Million Its Holding; Timpani Capital Management Stake In Veracyte (VCYT) Was Upped

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 379,025 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 419,460 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 17,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,553 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70 million shares to 13.22M shares, valued at $653.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

