Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc; Littelfuse (LFUS) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 64,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.44M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 603,959 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 66.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 12,689 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 88,302 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 51,839 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $27.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 420,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,376 shares to 35,102 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,126 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $35,838 activity. Shares for $11,792 were bought by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, June 10.

