Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Air Prods Chems (APD) Position Maintained by State Treasurer State Of Michigan

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 64,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.44M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.79 million shares traded or 136.16% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc (APD) by 101.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 127,702 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.91 million, up from 63,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Air Prods Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 1.47M shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 27,300 shares to 134,100 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,756 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,832 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Sabal Trust owns 4,283 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il holds 72,850 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 181 shares. Associated Banc has 104,632 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Service holds 605 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 934,242 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,766 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,239 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 138,544 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 5.27 million shares. 1,016 were accumulated by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 320,345 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited accumulated 26,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Aperio Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 72,969 are owned by Sei. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.01% or 79,354 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% or 5.44M shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 994,913 shares stake. Dean Capital owns 29,710 shares. Private Group Incorporated holds 746,488 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 56,082 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 468,101 were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Mesirow Fin holds 446,401 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 369,864 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 12,356 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.