DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

This is a contrast between DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.22 N/A -0.83 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 2.12 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DarioHealth Corp. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DarioHealth Corp. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -237.1% -158.1% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth Corp.’s -1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 221.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DarioHealth Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DarioHealth Corp. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

DarioHealth Corp. has a 226.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.5. Competitively HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.33, with potential upside of 316.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. seems more appealing than DarioHealth Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.8% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% are DarioHealth Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DarioHealth Corp. -14.33% 9.01% 2.77% -35.34% -58.1% -3.35% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.82% -9.19% 6.93% -32.33% -30.03% -2.76%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has weaker performance than DarioHealth Corp.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.