DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Touches $0.42 Low on Jul, 15; HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) on Sunday, March 10 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 8. See HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) reached all time low today, Jul, 15 and still has $0.39 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.42 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.85 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.39 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.11M less. The stock decreased 9.33% or $0.0429 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4171. About 38,873 shares traded. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has declined 58.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRIO News: 26/04/2018 – DARIOHEALTH CORP. REGISTERS UP TO 8.51M SHRS FOR HOLDERS

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 18,758 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV 7.1% TO 37.5C; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 12/03/2018 – HCI Group Sets 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Record Date; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP 4Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $55.8M; 02/05/2018 – HCI Prepared to Increase Floor Price From $16.50 to $18/Share; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS – RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 190 CENTS (GROSS) PER HCI SHARE

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $352.01 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 27.79 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing clients with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The company has market cap of $15.85 million. The Company’s flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud services.