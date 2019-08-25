DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reaches $0.36 Low on Aug, 25; Tower Research Capital Trc Increased Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding

The stock of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $0.33 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.36 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.70M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.33 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.10 million less. The stock decreased 7.07% or $0.0274 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3601. About 186,030 shares traded or 112.66% up from the average. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has declined 50.41% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.41% the S&P500. Some Historical DRIO News: 30/04/2018 – DarioHealth Ramps up Commercialization Capabilities; 25/05/2018 – SHMUEL FARHI – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 12.0 PCT STAKE IN DARIOHEALTH CORP AS OF APRIL 12, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – DarioHealth Releases Next Generation Version 4.0 of its Award-Winning App; 15/05/2018 – DarioHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – DARIOHEALTH CORP QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.20; 30/04/2018 – DarioHealth Names JC Muyl as Head of Commercialization North America; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – DARIOHEALTH CORP. REGISTERS UP TO 8.51M SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 DarioHealth Receives U.S. FDA Clearance For IPhone 7, 8 And IPhone X Smart Glucose Meter; 26/03/2018 – DarioHealth Plans to Expand U.S. Sales in the Coming Weeks

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) stake by 1452.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 4,661 shares as Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC)’s stock declined 5.25%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 4,982 shares with $335,000 value, up from 321 last quarter. Wintrust Finl Corp now has $3.50B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 256,242 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Fidelity (FTEC) stake by 50,925 shares to 12,138 valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 27,737 shares and now owns 5 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity. Another trade for 747 shares valued at $49,989 was made by SWEENEY GARY D on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.03% or 1.82 million shares. Quantbot Lp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 16,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 161,679 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 104,845 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 14,608 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 23,035 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com invested in 6,200 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.41% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). D E Shaw & holds 0.04% or 441,098 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 5,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 68,618 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 340,400 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru reported 6,657 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wintrust Financial has $80 highest and $8000 lowest target. $80’s average target is 29.55% above currents $61.75 stock price. Wintrust Financial had 2 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing clients with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The company has market cap of $15.70 million. The Company’s flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud services.

