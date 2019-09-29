DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Reaches $0.31 52-Week Low; Par Technology (PTC) Sentiment Is 0.7

Par Technology Corp (PTC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 124 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 177 reduced and sold stakes in Par Technology Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 65.19 million shares, down from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Par Technology Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 14 to 5 for a decrease of 9. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 137 Increased: 87 New Position: 37.

The stock of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.29 target or 9.00% below today's $0.31 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.69M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.23M less. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.314. About 24,336 shares traded. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has declined 50.41% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.41% the S&P500.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing clients with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The company has market cap of $13.69 million. The Company’s flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud services.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 9.93% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 95,431 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 1.77 million shares or 9.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 40 North Management Llc has 8.9% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.82% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 460,227 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 62.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

