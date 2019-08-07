DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has DarioHealth Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.50% -173.10% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares DarioHealth Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for DarioHealth Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

The rivals have a potential upside of 36.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DarioHealth Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance while DarioHealth Corp.’s peers have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DarioHealth Corp. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. DarioHealth Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth Corp. is 167.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.67. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s rivals are 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DarioHealth Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.