DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) Comparing side by side

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth Corp. N/A 0.00 26.32M -0.78 0.00 Invitae Corporation 22 -1.05 91.08M -1.79 0.00

Demonstrates DarioHealth Corp. and Invitae Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth Corp. 7,043,082,686.65% -303.5% -173.1% Invitae Corporation 405,340,453.94% -65.8% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.67 beta. Invitae Corporation has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DarioHealth Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Invitae Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Invitae Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

DarioHealth Corp. and Invitae Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Invitae Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

DarioHealth Corp.’s average price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 399.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Invitae Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Invitae Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39% Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13%

For the past year DarioHealth Corp. had bearish trend while Invitae Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Invitae Corporation beats DarioHealth Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.