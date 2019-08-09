DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Comparison side by side

Since DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.50 N/A -0.78 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 74 82.73 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DarioHealth Corp. and Guardant Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DarioHealth Corp. and Guardant Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8%

Liquidity

DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Guardant Health Inc. are 10.6 and 10.4 respectively. Guardant Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DarioHealth Corp. and Guardant Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

DarioHealth Corp.’s average price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 165.96%. Guardant Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $104.5 average price target and a -0.51% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that DarioHealth Corp. seems more appealing than Guardant Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. shares and 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Guardant Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39% Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04%

For the past year DarioHealth Corp. had bearish trend while Guardant Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.